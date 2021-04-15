Young Bucks, the AEW World Tag Team Champions, have defended AEW for having so many factions on the roster.

In an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Nick Jackson compared AEW to NJPW and said that it’s easier to get “more people involved with different groups” rather than booking them in angles as solo acts.

“New Japan Pro Wrestling has been booking factions for more than 40 years, and they’re still around,” said Nick. “I see the argument, but I think North American fans have never seen this many at one time. They are used to one, two, or three stables in a company.

“It’s easier to book angles. It’s easy to get more people involved with different groups. If you’re not aligned in a stable, you’re alone, and that’s hard to book sometimes. That’s why we have a lot of factions. It has clearly worked.”

Meanwhile, Matt Jackson – in character – called out “fickle” Internet fans for turning on him and his brother.

“Fans are fickle,” stressed Matt. “They are only with you when you’re underground. As soon as you go mainstream, they start turning on you. True Young Bucks fans will always be our fans, but there are ones who come and go. A lot of that we see on the internet now.

“It’s really toxic. That’s the reason we deleted our Twitter account over a year ago. But it’s fun now to bring our frustrations out. If you don’t like me, that’s fine. I’m going to make you not like me even more.”

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Young Bucks successfully retained their titles against Rey Fenix and PAC. You can Click Here for full results from the show.