The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW Tag Team Champions Natalya & Tamina Snuka defeating Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Drew McIntyre facing off with Kofi Kingston, resulting in a Double Disqualification.

Ricochet makes his entrance. Mustafa Ali makes his entrance.

2 Out Of 3 Falls Match:

Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali

Ricochet takes Ali to the mat and strikes him several times. Ricochet takes Ali to the mat again with a double eg takedown. Ricochet strikes Ali several more times. Ali eventually dumps Ricochet over the top rope to the apron. Ricochet goes to the top turnbuckle at Ali slides to ringside. Ricochet hits a Moonsault on Ali to the outside. Ricochet pushes Ali into the ringside barrier. Ricochet sends Ali into the ring.

Ali kicks Ricochet’s jaw as he gets into the ring. Ali eventually rolls out of the ring again. As Ricochet comes after him, Ali pulls the apron – causing Ricochet to crash at ringside. Ali sends Ricochet into the ringside barricade before sending him into the steps as well. Ali gets back in the ring as the referee makes the ten count, giving Ali the win of the first fall as we head into a commercial break.

Ricochet eventually hits a German Suplex on Ali. Ricochet ascends the turnbuckles. Ali kicks the referee into the ropes, causing Ali to crash to the mat. The referee disqualifies Ali, giving the second fall to Ricochet. Ali attacks Ricochet as we head into another commercial break.

Ali eventually runs towards Ricochet in the corner. Ricochet gets Ali up into a Fireman’s Carry position. Ricochet hits his Recoil signature move on Ali. Ricochet ascends the turnbuckles. Ricochet goes for a 450 Splash. Ali rolls out of the way as Ricochet lands on his feet. Ali goes for a springboard cross-body on Ricochet from the second rope, Ali counters with a Codebreaker. Ricochet pins Ali for the three count to win the final fall.

Winner: Ricochet

A recap from SmackDown is shown to close the show featuring WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews defeating Sami Zayn, Big E and Kevin Owens in a Fatal Four Way to retain the title.