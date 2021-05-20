More of the AEW Double or Nothing (May 30) card was revealed on tonight’s Dynamite. Sting and Darby Allin will team up against Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page. The two teams have been feuding over the past couple weeks and got into a brawl on tonight’s show.

Also, the Inner Circle accepted The Pinnacle’s Stadium Stampede challenge at the PPV. If Inner Circle loses, they have to disband forever. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston was also booked for the show.

Next Friday’s Dynamite (special night at 10 pm ET) will have an announcement on the Buy In pre-show match.

Below is the full card:

AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Kenny Omega (c) vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Britt Baker

AEW TNT CHAMPIONSHIP

Miro (c) vs. Lance Archer with Jake Roberts

AEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston

STADIUM STAMPEDE MATCH

The Pinnacle vs. Inner Circle

CASINO BATTLE ROYALE

Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, Powerhouse Hobbs, 10, Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, Jungle Boy, Penta El Zero Miedo, The Acclaimed, Nick Comoroto, Lee Johnson, Dustin Rhodes, Varsity Blonds

Winner receives future title shot. Paul Wight to commentate

Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky