It appears as if AEW is bringing back the old Fight for the Fallen set for tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite and Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

A fan on Twitter noted that he received an email from AEW earlier today informing him that his C4 seats are being moved to Section D on the stage. The fan thanked AEW for the same.

Several other fans also confirmed they are being moved to the balcony section due the set-up change.

As confirmed earlier by AEW President Tony Khan, the unique Fight for the Fallen set at Daily’s Place was designed to resemble one which appeared in Season 13 of South Park’s “WTF” episode.

Last year, Khan told Busted Open Radio: “The ‘WTF’ episode of South Park, the Wrestling Takedown Federation was their backyard company on South Park. They had a set. The way they set up behind their house with bleachers in the backyard, but the way it looked, it was like theatre in the round. That was the amphitheater feeling I wanted to create.

“So instead of putting the ring up on the stage where it would only be exposed to one side, we could put the ring down in the pit. We have this great big concrete pit, and instead of using it as a mosh pit, we could put a ring down there. When you look at the two side by side, I took a photo and posted it on Twitter, side by side with the South Park ring. Here is the inspiration. Here is the actual Fight For The Fallen setup. So, that is true for the Fight for the Fallen set.”

As seen below, Khan tweeted a comparison photo of the Fight for the Fallen stage and the South Park WTF episode.

I’m losing my mind right now!! I just got an email from Dailys and my C4 seats are being moved to Section D, on the stage, for free for #AEWDynamite! Thank you @AEW pic.twitter.com/yE3mWA7sL2 — Tristan Spires (@StanTheManx3) May 27, 2021