Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Tay Conti vs. Madi Wrenkowski

* Eddie Kingston vs. VSK

* Matt Sydal vs. Manny Smith

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Dani Jordyn

* David Ali vs. Lee Johnson

* Chuck Taylor (w/Kris Statlander, Orange Cassidy & Trent) vs. Vary Morales

* Renee Michelle vs. Thunder Rosa

* Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky vs. Baron Black & Fuego Del Sol

* Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight

* Dr. Britt Baker DMD (w/Rebel) vs. Raychell Rose

* The Hardy Family Office (Marq Quen & Matt Hardy) (w/Isiah Kassidy) vs. Dean Alexander & Dillon McQueen

* Jade Cargill vs. Reka Tehaka

* Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Marko Stunt)

* Alex Reynolds vs. Isiah Kassidy