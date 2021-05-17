Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* JD Drake & Ryan Nemeth vs. Derek Pisaturo & Roman Rozell (w/First Sgt.)

* Natalia Markova vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Joey Janela vs. Daniel Garcia

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Aaron Solow (w/Anthony Ogogo, Nick Comoroto & QT Marshall)

* Tay Conti vs. Kiah Dream

* QT Marshall (w/Aaron Solow, Anthony Ogogo & Nick Comoroto) vs. Baron Black

* Jungle Boy (w/Marko Stunt) vs. Adrian Alanis

* Thunder Rosa vs. Robyn Renegade

* The Bunny vs. KiLynn King

* Brian Cage (w/Hook) vs. Mike Sydal

* Lance Archer vs. Bear Bronson

* Kevin Bennett & Kevin Blackwood vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster)

* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Robo The Punjabi Lion

* Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) (w/Matt Hardy) vs. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & Five)

* Eddie Kingston & Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight & Royce Isaacs

* Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky vs. Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan

* Dark: Elevation “Showcase” with Paul Wight and Ryan Nemeth