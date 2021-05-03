Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Orange Cassidy vs. VSK

* Gunn Club (Austin and Colten Gunn) vs. Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico)

* Nyla Rose vs. Madi Wrenkowski

* Jon Moxley vs. Andrew Palace

* Thunder Rosa vs. Willow Nightingale

* Miro vs. Will Allday

* Nick Comoroto vs. Baron Black

* QT Marshall vs. Dillon McQueen

* Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami

* Red Velvet vs. Reka Tehaka

* Preston “10” Vance vs. D3

* The Blade and Matt Hardy vs. Colt Cabana and Alan “5” Angels

* Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Duke Davis and Ganon Jones

* FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The Hughes Brothers (Terrance Hughes & Terrell Hughes)