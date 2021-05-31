Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Jungle Boy (w/Luchasaurus & Marko Stunt) vs. JD Drake (w/Cezar Bononi, Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth)

* Jack Evans (w/Angelico) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes)

* Thunder Rosa vs. Reka Tehaka

* The Tate Twins (Brandon Tate & Brent Tate) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster)

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Robyn Renegade

* The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) (w/Julia Hart) vs. Project Chaos (Luther & Serpentico)

* Nyla Rose & The Bunny (w/The Blade & Vickie Guerrero) vs. Big Swole & Red Velvet

* Tay Conti vs. Ashley D’Amboise