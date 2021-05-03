A total of 14 matches are now official for tonight’s new episode of AEW’s “Dark: Elevation” show on YouTube.

The show will be headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Andrew Palace, plus Thunder Rosa vs. Willow Nightingale, FTR vs. The Hughes Bros. (sons of WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley), The Blade and Matt Hardy vs. Colt Cabana and 5 of The Dark Order, The Gunn Club vs. Chaos Project, plus more.

Stay tuned for coverage of tonight’s Elevation episode, which premieres at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the current card:

* Red Velvet vs. Reka Tehaka

* Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami

* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Nyla Rose

* Thunder Rosa vs. Willow Nightingale

* Nick Comoroto vs. Baron Black

* Orange Cassidy vs. VSK

* 10 vs. D3

* Miro vs. Will Allday

* QT Marshall vs. Dillon McQueen

* Jon Moxley vs. Andrew Palace

* FTR vs. The Hughes Bros.

* Private Party vs. Ganon Jones and Duke Davis

* The Gunn Club vs. Chaos Project

* Matt Hardy and The Blade vs. 5 and Colt Cabana