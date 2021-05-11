Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr) vs. Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan

* Lance Archer (w/ Jake “The Snake” Roberts) vs. Angel Fashion

* Jungle Boy vs. Marty Casaus

* Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi (w/ “Pretty” Peter Avalon & JD Drake) vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis

* The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto) (w/ Anthony Ogogo) vs. Jake Logan, Ryzin & Rick Recon

* Brian Cage (w/ Hook) vs. Bear Bronson

* Diamante vs. Willow Nightingale

* Big Swole & Red Velvet vs. MK Twins

* Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Hook) vs. Mike Sydal

* Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Milk Chocolate

* Nyla Rose vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss

* 10 vs. JD Drake

* Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alan “5” Angels, & Colt Cabana) vs. Spencer Slade, Cole Karter, and Andrew Palace

* Dante Martin vs. Aaron Frye

* Kris Statlander (w/ Best Friends & Orange Cassidy) vs. Julia Hart