– Excalibur and “The Human Smiling Machine” Taz welcome us to another packed episode of Dark.

– Ricky Starks joins Excalibur and Taz on commentary.

Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Hook) vs. Dean Alexander

Hobbs attacks Alexander right away. Hobbs is beating down Alexander while he has his fur coat on. Alexander mounting a comeback, but he runs into a spinebuster from Hobbs, and Hobbs gets the win.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

– Powerhouse Hobbs has been announced for the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing

Dante Martin vs. Falco

Falco bounces off the ropes and knocks Martin down with a shoulder block. Martin maneuvering around Falco and gets off an arm drag. Martin bounces off the ropes and hits a single-leg dropkick sending Falco outside. Martin then planchas onto Falco! Falco hits Martin while he was trying to get back into the ring. Falco hits a butterfly suplex for a one count. Falco now applying a top wristlock. Falco catches Martin in a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker.

Falco now applying the bow and arrow. He then poses for the camera before going back to applying the pressure on Martin. Martin catches a stomp and mounts a comeback. Martin with a huge flying lariat then a dropkick. Martin counters a boot and hits a Gamengiri. Martin follows with a double springboard moonsault, cover 1-2-no! Martin going up top, but Falco cuts him off. Falco hits some headbutts up top. Martin avoids the avalanche butterfly suplex and hits the 450 splash for the win.

Winner: Dante Martin

– Matt Hardy is at the Hardy compound saying that while everyday is a great day, he’s happy to see Private Party get a big win at Dark: Elevation. Hardy says that three members of HFO will also be in the Casino Battle Royale along with three members of Dark Order. He says himself and Private Party will be in the match, and Private Party will ensure he wins. He will also make sure to embarrass Dark Order and get his shot at the AEW World Championship.

Ryzin vs. 10

10 sends Ryzin to the middle rope on the lock up and offers a clean break. 10 escapes a victory roll-up, and Ryzin shows his respect. Ryzin takes a shot at the back of 10’s head and applies a side headlock. 10 escapes and applies his own side headlock. Ryzin running the ropes until 10 knocks him down with a shoulder block. Ryzin tries for a casadora, but 10 counters with a big German Suplex. 10 hits a lariat in the corner and whips Ryzin to the opposite corner to hit another lariat.

Ryzin escapes the full nelson by going to the outside. Ryzin slams 10’s head on the middle rope and rolls up 10 for a two count. Ryzin follows up with a leg lariat for a two count. 10 hits a series of lariats and sends him to the corner to hit a big pump kick. 10 ducks a lariat and hits a spinebuster. Ryzin counters 10 and goes up top. He misses the senton atomico, and 10 applies the full nelson. Ryzin passes out giving 10 the win.

Winner: 10

Chuck Taylor (w/Kris Statlander, Orange Cassidy & Trent) vs. Aaron Rourke

Taylor hits a shoulder tackle after exchanging wrist locks with Rourke. Taylor misses a lariat, and Rourke counters with a dropkick. Rourke takes too much time celebrating and hits a lariat followed up by a back drop. Taylor putting the pressure on Rourke’s back. Rourke flips after Taylor catches a kick and hits an enzuigiri.

Rourke whips Taylor, but Trent is there to catch them, and we get a Rainmaker zoom out. Taylor gaining back the advantage in the match. Rourke counters Taylor in the corner and slams Taylor on the turnbuckle. Taylor does the same to Rourke and follows with a high knee. Taylor hits the Awful Waffle for the win.

Winner: Chuck Taylor

– Lance Archer is in a dark room with only a light bulb. Archer calls out Miro and vows to be the next TNT Champion. “Miro, everybody dies.”

– Now just Excalibur and Taz on commentary.

Lee Johnson (w/ Cody Rhodes) vs. Fuego Del Sol

Fast pace start as Fuego and Johnson match each other move for move and get in each other’s face. Johnson getting the advantage applying a side headlock preventing Fuego from escaping. Fuego gets the headscissors and before Johnson kicks Fuego, he gives Fuego a chance to get back up. Fuego not a fan of that as he goes on the offensive. Johnson though hits a dropkick to stop his momentum.

Johnson hits a few chops in the corner and hits one more after the hammer throw. Johnson hits a suplex for a two count. Fuego goes around Johnson and rolls him up. Johnson kicks out, but Fuego transitions into a single-leg crab. Johnson escapes with up kicks, but Fuego and Johnson now trade roll ups.

Johnson catches Fuego with a Death Valley Driver, kick to the chest then a standing moonsault for two. Johnson now bending Fuego’s shoulders back while having his knee on his back. Fuego rising up and escaping. He hits a back elbow. Johnson answers with one of his own. Fuego escapes the Blue Thunder Bomb and gets on Johnson’s shoulders into a Stunner!

Both men rise up in opposite corners. Fuego fires in a few forearms and sends Johnson outside. Fuego hits a springboard moonsault! Fuego going up top and tries for a diving crossbody. Johnson catches him, but Fuego counters with a stacked pin. Fuego with a huge kick, 1-2-no! Johnson cradles Fuego and hits the Blue Thunder Bomb for the win.

Winner: Lee Johnson

– The Acclaimed drop their latest music video on Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

Dark Order (Evil Uno and Colt Cabana) vs. Tamilian Vineesh and Duncan Mitchell

Dark Order charge at their opponents, but they assure they were just joking. Cabana and Vineesh start things off. Vineesh showing off a yoga move and invites Cabana to do the same. Cabana hits a bodyslam. Uno tags in, and Dark Order hit a double hip toss, a double stomp on the hands and double strikes. Mitchell tags in as Vineesh runs to his corner. Uno drops him and tags in Cabana. Dark Order each stomp on Mitchell, hit a double shoulder block and misdirect to hit a Manhattan Drop and a dropkick.

Vineesh and Mitchell getting the better of Cabana, until Cabana makes Mitchell take out Vineesh. Cabana hits a big chop before tagging in Uno. Uno hits a few lariats. Vineesh comes in, but Uno hits a neckbreaker / DDT combo on Vineesh and Mitchell. Cabana comes in and hits a Flying Apple. Uno hits a boot and hits a senton atomico. Cabana, now legal, applies the Billy Goat’s Curse, and Mitchell taps out.

Winner: Dark Order (Evil Uno and Colt Cabana)

– While making his entrance, Stunt knocks over the sled angering The Wingmen.

Cezar Bononi (w/ The Wingmen) vs. Marko Stunt

Stunt trying to knock down Bononi with leg kicks, but he absorbs them each time. Stunt avoids a bodyslam and tries for more leg kicks but that just angers Bononi. Bononi sends Stunt to the corner and dominants him. Bononi throws Stunt across the ring and gets fired up. Stunt mounting a comeback as he hits a headscissors then a dropkick to send Bononi to the corner. Stunt hits a diving elbow. Bononi catches Stunt and tries for a press slam, but Stunt counters into a DDT for a one count. Bononi catches Stunt again and hits a Argentine Slam for the win.

Winner: Cezar Bononi

– Post-match: The Wingmen beat down Stunt forcing Jurassic Express to break things up.

– In a promo filmed earlier in the day, Jungle Boy says he hoped to beat Darby Allin for the TNT Title. He announces he will be part of the Casino Battle Royale. He notes he was in the first one, and he talks about being excited at an opportunity for the AEW World Title.

Nick Comoroto (w/ The Factory) vs. Adrian Alanis

Alanis catches Comoroto in a side headlock. He tries for the full takeover, but Comoroto brushes him off. Alanis tries for a single-leg takedown, but Comoroto pushes him off. Alanis hits a dropkick, then a boot in the corner followed up by another dropkick. Alanis hits a few body shots, but Comoroto pushes him off and hits a running powerslam. Comoroto hits a clubbing blow across Alanis’ face and follows with another.

Comoroto hits a big strike in the corner, cover but only a two count. Comoroto pressuring Alanis in the corner. He hits a back elbow followed up by a suplex. Alanis escapes the gorila press. Alanis trying to build momentum but runs straight into a lariat. Comoroto hits a Last Ride powerbomb for the win.

Winner: Nick Comoroto

Sonny Kiss (w/ Joey Janela) vs. Serpentico (w/ Luther)

Luther distracts Kiss allowing Serpentico to hit a flurry of stomps. Kiss ducks a lariat and hits a tijeras followed up by a casadora. Kiss hits another tijeras. Kiss elevates over the corner and hits a roundhouse kick. Serpentico cuts off Kiss as he tried to springboard in. Serpentico with a snapmare into a kick to the back, diving axehandle, cover but only a two count. Serpentico drives Kiss’ head into the top turnbuckle. Serpentico now dealing stomps in the corner.

Serpentico going outside as he applies a bow and arrow using the corner post as leverage. Referee Aubrey Edwards is forced to rip Serpentico away to break the hold. Back in the ring, Serpentico hits an axehandle, cover but another two count. Serpentico stretching out Kiss’ shoulders with his knee at his back. Kiss rises up and hits a back elbow, but Serpentico cuts him off. Serpentico launches Kiss outside.

Luther was going to capitalize off the distracted referee, but Janela is there to cut him off. Kiss sunset flips in for a two count but meets a lariat after Serpentico kicks out, cover, but Kiss kicks out at two. Kiss gets a boot up in the corner, hits a series of lariat, a belly-to-belly suplex, a hook kick, twerks then hits a standing moonsault for two. Kiss signaling for a handspring slap, but Serpentico counters with a kick to the head, low angle DDT, cover 1-2-no!

Luther says, “That was three!” Serpentico going up top. Kiss avoids a foot stomp and hits a combo of kicks. Luther distracting Kiss as he had Serpentico in a fireman’s carry. Janela tried to intervene, but that allows Luther to hit a boot on Kiss. Serpentico rolls up Kiss for the win.

Winner: Serpentico

– NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb is sitting ringside in anticipation for her title defense against Red Velvet tomorrow night.

Big Swole and Red Velvet (w/ KiLynn King) vs. Vertvixen and Jazmin Allure

Red Velvet and Allure start things of with a quick back and forth as they match each other move for move. Allure kicks Red Velvet after a handshake. Red Velvet catches Allure with a leg lariat as Swole and Vertvixen tag in. Swole applying a side headlock and hits a knee to the midsection. Swole knocks down Vertvixen with a shoulder block. Snapmare, kick to the spine then an uppercut for a two count. Swole hits a stomp then tags in Red Velvet. Stereo kicks then a double flatliner gives Red Velvet a two count.

Vertvixen and Red Velvet trade elbows. Red Velvet getting the better of the exchange, but Vertvixen slams Red Velvet down by her hair. Vertvixen carries Red Velvet to her corner and sets her up in the tree of woe and hits a knee strike for a two count. Allure on the quick offensive as she tags out. They hit a double hip toss and a double dropkick, but Vertvixen only gets two. Red Velvet fires in quick strikes as Swole and Allure tag in.

Swole on fire as she hits a cross chop on Allure then a pump kick on Vertvixen. Swole hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for two then a running knee, cover, but Vertvixen breaks it up. Vertvixen forces a tag. Red Velvet hits Allure with a spear, and Swole hits Dirty Dancing for the win.

Winners: Big Swole and Red Velvet

– Promo package for Red Velvet vs. Serena Deeb plays.

Griff Garrison (w/ Brian Pillman Jr. & Julia Hart) vs. Deonn Rusman

Garrison and Rusman exchange holds to start off. Garrison applies the side headlock takeover, but Rusman grabs Garrison’s hair to escape. He hits a big elbow. Garrison ducks a lariat and hits a running shoulder tackle. Garrison counters a dropkick and hits a lariat. Rusman gouges Garrison’s eyes and hits an uppercut. He applies an abdominal stretch, but Garrison escapes with a hip toss. Big boot but Garrison misses the corner splash.

Rusman elevates over the corner and hits a powerslam, spinning splash for two count. Rusman whips Garrison to the corner and hits a splash then a diving knee drop and an elbow drop for another two count. Garrison escapes a fireman’s carry and hits a series of lariats then a back bodydrop. He hits a corner splash then a Falcon Arrow, cover 1-2-no! Rusman sends Garrison to the corner. Garrison dodges a splash and catches Rusman with a rolling elbow for the win.

Winner: Griff Garrison

Matt Sydal (w/ Mike Sydal) vs. Marty Casaus

Casaus knocks Sydal down with a shoulder tackle. Sydal regains his composure and catches Casaus in a roll up for a two count. Sydal hits a few hamstring kicks. Casaus though slams Sydal on the top turnbuckle. Sydal fighting back and slams Casaus’ head on the top turnbuckle. Casaus not affected as he clobbers Sydal in the corner.

Sydal counters an Irish Whip with a drop toehold on the middle turnbuckle. Double knee strike in the corner. Casaus escapes a Lightning Spiral and hits a big boot for a two count. Casaus applies a cravat. Sydal escapes and hits a kick to the face in the corner. Sydal hits a few combo kicks. Sydal sweeps Casaus’ legs and hits a standing Mariposa. Casaus rolls Sydal through and hits a curb stomp.

Casaus sizing up Sydal. Sydal escapes a full nelson. Sydal rolling through Casaus and hits the tijeras. Sydal follows with a buzzsaw kick. He hits more strikes then the Lightning Spiral for the win.

Winner: Matt Sydal

Kris Statlander (w/ Best Friends & Orange Cassidy) vs. Diamante

Statlander tries to boop Diamante, but Diamante bites her finger! Statlander and Diamante going back and forth trading counter for counter. Diamante and Statlander trade flash pins. Statlander ducks a lariat and a back elbow, but Diamante hits a lariat then a chop. Statlander cuts her off with a shoulder tackle. Counter for counter again, but Statlander catches Diamante and hits a powerslam as the Best Friends and Cassidy give their approval.

Statlander with a baseball slide dropkick on the outside. Diamante and Statlander trading strikes. Statlander tries to hand over Diamante’s bandana to the Best Friends, but Diamante catches her off guard. Statlander gains back control and goes to the ring and rolls through with a splash. Statlander back in the ring, cover but only a two count. Diamante with a tijeras into a Russian leg sweep. Diamante with a stomp.

Diamante in full mount as she hits some clubbing punches on Statlander. Diamante slams Statlander in the corner, but Statlander is firing back. Diamante ducks a kick and sends Statlander face first in the middle turnbuckle. She follows with a corner dropkick, cover, but Statlander kicks out at two. Diamante with some clubbing crossfaces, cover, but she only gets a two count. Diamante applying a shoulder breaker.

Statlander rises up and escapes the hold. She hits a step-through lariat / backbreaker combo. Corner uppercut, elbow and running knee combo. Statlander picks up Diamante and hits the Blue Thunder Bomb, cover 1-2-no! Diamante rip cords, casadora Stunner. Diamante with a huricanranna, cover, 1-2-no! Diamante slaps Statlander in the face. Statlander responds as they trade strikes back and forth. Diamante tries for a Sliced Bread, but Statlander counters into the Big Bany Theory for the win.

Winner: Kris Statlander

– Guerrero interrupts Roberts’ in-ring entrance and tells him to “get the hell out of my ring!” Guerrero introduces Nyla Rose to the ring.

Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) vs. Reka Tehaka

Rose getting the better of Tehaka early on. Rose holds her knee on Tehaka on the middle rope. Guerrero sneaks in a slap. Tehaka takes too much time focusing on Guerrero allowing Rose to hit her from behind. Gutwrench sideslam and a leg drop from Rose. Tehaka escapes a Samoan Drop and hits a headbutt. Tehaka gets fired up but runs into a thrust kick. Rose biels Tehaka into the corner. Rose sizes up Tehaka and hits a cannonball senton. Rose with a hip attack and a palm strike to follow. Rose going for a Beast Bomb and hits it for the win.

Winner: Nyla Rose

Angelico vs. Vary Morales

Angelico mocks Morales’ height as he easily snapmares him. Angelico with another easy takedown, but Morales catches him with an armd drag. Angelico with a takedown but another arm drag counter. Morales with a tijeras sending Angelico outside. Angelico dodges a plancha and hits a kick on Morales while on the middle rope. Angelico going outside and hits a few punches. Angelico then slams Morales’ chest on the apron as he stands on Morales’ while using the ropes as leverage.

Angelico taking his time after the break, and he applies a calf crusher. Morales reaches the ropes forcing Angelico to break the hold. Morales hits a few body shots, but Angelico cuts him off with a knee lift. Hammer throw to the opposite corner. Angelico mocks Morales as he meets a boot from Morales. Morales going over the rope and hits a step-up huricanranna. Morales hits a diving crossbody on the outside as he mocks Angelico. Morales going up top, but Angelico counters with a dropkick! Angelico locks in the Navarro Death Roll, and Morales taps out.

Winner: Angelico

Luther vs. Brian Pillman Jr. (w /Julia Hart)

Luther on the offensive to start. Pillman ducks a lariat in the corner and hits a hip toss then a dropkick. Pillman with a corner combo as he hits a few chops after. Pillman counters a hook quick and applies a wristlock after the arm drag. Pillman transitions into a hammerlock. Luther pushes Pillman off the ropes and hits a pump kick. Luther follows with a release German Suplex sending Pillman outside. Luther dumps Pillman right on the barricade.

Luther stares down Hart. Pillman intervenes with a flurry of strikes. Luther counters the hammer throw sending him outside as Luther manipulates the count to go to work on Pillman. Back in the ring, Luther hands Pillma on the middle rope and wrenches him pulling his hair. Luther with a hard chop and overhead strike. Luther with a lariat off the hammer throw. Luther follows with another. Pillman gets a boot up in the corner.

He ducks a lariat and hits a punch after blocking Luther’s strikes. Pillman knocks Luther down with a huge lariat. He follows with a bodyslam for a two count. Pillman trying for a monkey flip, but Luther sets him up on top. Pillman knocks Luther down and hits a diving crossbody for two. Pillman catches Luther in a crucifix pin as Serpentico is seen lurking ringside. Pillman gets a backslide pin for another two count.

Pillman elevated over the top as he hits a right hand. Serpentico tries to prevent the springboard, but Pillman kicks him away to the barricade. Pillman hits the springboard lariat for the win.

Winner: Brian Pillman Jr.

– Post-match: Pillman is attacked by Chaos Project. Hart runs to the back to get Garrison. Garrison runs out for the save.