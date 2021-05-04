Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* PAC vs. Serpentico

* Lance Archer vs. Luther

* Dante Martin vs. Danny Limelight

* The Bunny vs. Leila Grey

* Big Swole vs. Megan Bayne

* Diamante vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Aaron Frye and Brick Aldridge

* Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky vs. The Hughes Bros.

* The Acclaimed vs. Vary Morales and David Ali

* The Varsity Blondes vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis

* Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss vs. Justin Low and Kit Sackett

* SCU vs. Spencer Slade and Jake St. Patrick