Thirteen matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by Brian Cage vs. Sonny Kiss for the men’s division, plus tag team action in the women’s division with Big Swole and KiLynn King vs. The Bunny and Madi Wrenkowski.

Dark will also see Dante Martin face Jason Hotch just days before Martin challenges AEW TNT Champion Miro on Friday’s Dynamite episode. The Gunn Club (Billy and Colten) will return to action against Kal Herro and Liam Gray, while Diamante will face Reka Tehaka, and Joey Janela will face Bear Bronson.

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Remember to join us here on Wrestling Inc. for live coverage. Below is the full line-up for tonight’s show:

* Diamante vs. Reka Tehaka

* Leyla Hirsch vs. VertVixen

* Julia Hart vs. Tesha Price

* Joey Janela vs. Bear Bronson

* Dante Martin vs. Jason Hotch

* Nick Comoroto vs. Duke Davis

* Aaron Solow vs. Ganon Jones

* Angelico vs. Ryzin

* 10 vs. Dillon McQueen

* Brian Cage vs. Sonny Kiss

* Big Swole and KiLynn King vs. The Bunny and Madi Wrenkowski

* Colt Cabana and Evil Uno vs. Simon Lotto and Steven Andrews

* The Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Colten Gunn) vs. Liam Gray and Kal Herro