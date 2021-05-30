AEW Double or Nothing is tonight from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Join us for live coverage, beginning at 7:30 pm ET for The Buy In pre-show. The main card starts at 8 pm ET.
The event streams on B/R Live, traditional PPV, and FITE TV (for fans outside of the U.S.).
Below is the full card:
AEW World Championship
Kenny Omega (c) vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy
AEW Women’s World Championship
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Britt Baker
AEW TNT Championship
Miro (c) vs. Lance Archer with Jake Roberts
AEW World Tag Team Championship
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston
Stadium Stampede Match
The Pinnacle vs. Inner Circle
Casino Battle Royale
Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, Powerhouse Hobbs, 10, Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, Jungle Boy, Penta El Zero Miedo, The Acclaimed, Nick Comoroto, Lee Johnson, Dustin Rhodes, Varsity Blonds, The Blade, and TBA
Winner receives future AEW World Championship match.
Sting and Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky
Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo
Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage
NWA Women’s World Championship (Buy In)
Serena Deeb (c) vs. Riho