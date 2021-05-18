AEW will once again team with Cinemark Theatres, which will be screening the upcoming Double Or Nothing pa-per-view in select theaters on Sunday, May 30, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can screen the event on the big screen by purchasing tickets for $20 at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app.

“Cinemark did a great job showcasing our Revolution event in March, and we’re looking forward to safely delivering another adrenaline-fueled evening for our fans next Sunday night,” said AEW CEO Tony Khan. “There’s nothing better than watching major wrestling events with other fans, and we’re thrilled to provide the camaraderie of experiencing Double Or Nothing on big screens across the nation.”

You can check the Joe Hand Promotions Watch Party app to see which Cinemark Theatres will be screening the event. Special concession packages will be available, including a large soda and medium popcorn combo for $5; $2 off draft beer; and $1 off a chicken sandwich or hot dog, in each case, where available.

“It’s fantastic to be able to connect terrific content providers like AEW with innovative companies like Cinemark to have wrestling fans experience Double Or Nothing in the comfort of a Cinemark Theatre with great food and beverage options,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions.

AEW Double Or Nothing starts at 7 p.m. ET with an hour-long pre-show special, followed by the main card matches at 8 p.m. ET. Below is the current card for the show:

* AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Pac

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

* Casino Battle Royale: Winner earns a future AEW World Championship match

* “The American Dream” Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

* Brian Cage vs. Hangman Adam Page

Several more matches will be announced in the coming weeks.