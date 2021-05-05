AEW is set to run the 2021 Double Or Nothing pay-per-view from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida with 100% capacity.

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio this morning and revealed that the pay-per-view, scheduled for Sunday, May 30, will be held at Daily’s Place with a full capacity crowd in attendance.

AEW will make Double Or Nothing a weekend event as there will be a non-televised show on Friday night, and then a Fan Fest on Saturday.

Tickets for Double Or Nothing should be announced soon. The outdoor amphitheater at Daily’s Place holds 5,500 people.

Stay tuned for updates.