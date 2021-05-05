Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Below is the current lineup:

* Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle (Blood and Guts Match)

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Kenny Omega and MT Nakazawa

* Britt Baker in action

* SCU vs. Jurassic Express vs. Varsity Blonds vs. The Acclaimed (Winners get AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks on May 12)

* Cody Rhodes with Arn Anderson vs. QT Marshall with The Factory

* Miro to speak