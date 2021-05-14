AEW Dynamite is scheduled to be preempted for more dates in June due to the NBA Playoffs airing on TNT.

It was previously reported that the normally scheduled Wednesday, May 26 Dynamite show was being moved to Friday, May 28 at 10pm ET due to the NBA on TNT. That will be the go-home show for the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday, May 30. It was also previously reported that the June 2 show would be preempted, airing on Friday, June 4.

In an update, TNT also has NBA Playoff games scheduled for three Wednesdays in June – June 9, June 16, and June 23, according to the Wrestling Observer. AEW’s options for airing Dynamite would be late night on Wednesday after the NBA games, or on Thursday or Friday.

TNT does not have NBA games booked for those three Thursdays – June 10, June 17 and June 24. Dynamite could air on those nights, but if they go with Friday, June 11, June 18 and June 25, then they will likely go with the 10pm timeslot instead of the 8pm timeslot, to avoid going head-to-head with WWE SmackDown at 8pm on FOX.

