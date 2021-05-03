– Below are the top five AEW Dynamite moments of the week. The week’s picks are: Brian Cage beating Hangman Page, AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin retaining against 10, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defeating the Sydal brothers, Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Orange Cassidy, and The Pinnacle – Inner Circle parley.

– Both AEW and WWE have donated to this year’s Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) Athletes vs. HD Online Auction, which takes place between May 1 and May 15 for Huntington’s disease awareness month. Brandi Rhodes, Colt Cabana, Jungle Boy, and McKenzie Mitchell recorded awareness videos found in the links below.

Here is the full announcement from the HDSA:

The Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) is happy to announce that WWE and AEW are apart of HDSA’s Athletes VS. HD Online Auction taking place between May 1 and May 15 for Huntington’s disease (HD) awareness month. HD is a brain disease that is passed down in families from generation to generation. WWE donated two virtual VIP Tickets for WWE Thunderdome and winner can choose wrestler they would like to meet virtually. AEW donated a signed turnbuckle with signatures including Matt Hardy, Nick Jackson, Brandon Cutler, Kenny Omega, MJF, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, Alan Angels “5”, Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Billy Gunn, Orange Cassidy, Jungle Boy, Dax, Eddie Kingston, Lance Archer, Chris Jericho. This is an important event to cover as HD is rarely mentioned in the media. Today, there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease. Awareness videos featuring Brandi Rhodes, Colt Cabana, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, and McKenzie Mitchell.

– The latest Outside the Ring with Lexy Nair features AEW star Sonny Kiss. In recent months, Kiss has been working matches primarily on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation.