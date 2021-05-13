Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 936,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via PWTorch.

It should be noted that this was the fifth Dynamite episode to air unopposed after WWE NXT made its move to Tuesday nights. You can click here for the ratings report on Tuesday’s NXT show, which drew 697,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Dynamite featured Jon Moxley retaining his IWGP United States Title over NJPW star Yuji Nagata, Miro winning the AEW TNT Title from Darby Allin in the main event, and more.

This AEW viewership is down 14.13% from last week’s show, which drew 1.090 million viewers for the Blood & Guts episode.

Stay tuned as we are still waiting on Showbuzz Daily to release the full ratings report with the 18-49 key demographic rating and Cable Top 150 rankings. That information will be posted as soon as it is available.