Earlier today, AEW Games announced that they are looking for beta testers for the mobile game, AEW Elite General Manager.

AEW Games tweeted, “We are pleased to announce that we are now accepting submissions for participants to join our AEW Elite GM Closed Beta. Together, we can ensure that our game meets the vision & standard of both wrestling & GM fans alike. If you’re interested, please visit: https://aewgames.com/egmbeta/”

AEW Referee Aubrey Edwards worked on the game. She also worked on AEW Casino: Double Or Nothing, which was released in February.

Elite GM was developed by Crystallized Games.

Fans who are interested can sign up at this link here.

