Rey Fénix is currently dealing with unknown injuries.

Fénix is currently on the shelf and will not be working the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view due to the injuries, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It’s believed that the injuries occurred during a recent match in Mexico, but that has not been confirmed. Rey and Penta El Zero Miedo are the current AAA World Tag Team Champions, but they have not defended those titles in a few months and there’s no word on what match Rey would have suffered the injuries in.

There is no word yet on how long Fénix will be out of action, but we will keep you updated.

Rey’s Death Triangle partners, Penta and PAC, are both working the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view as PAC is in the Triple Threat main event with Orange Cassidy and World Champion Kenny Omega, while Penta is working the Casino Battle Royale.

Fénix has not wrestled for AEW since his win over Chuck Taylor on the April 29 “Dark: Elevation” episode.

