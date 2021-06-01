After successfully retaining their titles against Elias and Jaxson Ryker on tonight’s WWE RAW, AJ Styles & Omos have teased a future showdown with R-K-Bro.

Appearing on RAW Talk, Styles & Omos did a rundown of all their possible future opponents.

Styles was quick to dismiss The New Day as potential challengers. “Are they even a tag team anymore? We just saw Kofi [Kingston] and Xavier [Woods] having unbelievable singles matches the last two weeks,” Styles said.

Omos praised MACE and T-BAR but said they’re not ready. “They’re good, but they’ve had only one match thus far.”

As for The Viking Raiders, Styles said: “We like competition. We’re ready for them.”

When R-Truth brought up the idea of R-K-Bro challenging for the RAW Tag Team Titles, Styles and Omos seemed to get upset.

Omos said, “I don’t think they have a chance. Randy maybe a Legend Killer but this guy right here [pointing to Styles] is the legend of all legends.”

Styles added, “Omos is a mountain of a man, the colossus of all colossuses. Here’s a message for R-K-Bro: we’re the RAW Tag Champs for a reason. We just won’t get beat. You really think they have a chance? Has anyone even come close to knocking Omos to the floor?”

R-Truth continued to remind Styles of “how good Orton is” but The Phenomenal One brushed off the hype surrounding R-K-Bro.

Styles told R-Truth: “I think you’ve been spending too much time with Riddle if ya know what I mean.”

As noted earlier, WWE is celebrating Tag Team Week all week long on Peacock, the WWE Network and all social/digital platforms.