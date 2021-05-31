Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* Young Bucks go to a Nike store to pick up some new items. Matt talks buying some new sneakers and spending $1,300 on them on the secondary market.

* Nick Jackson trick shots.

* Backstage, Kenny Omega playing indoor basketball, looking to hit a swish before he’ll go out to debut the AEW wrestling buddies.

* We see multiple lines of upcoming AEW figures and wrestling buddies. More areas are shown from this past weekend’s Fan Fest.

* BTE Champion Brandon Cutler defends the title against Ryan Nemeth in a game of desktop basketball. 10 shots, whoever gets the most wins the game. Cutler gets more and retains the title.

* Backstage, Omega shooting more hoops while Double or Nothing is going on.

* Clip of Young Bucks retaining the their tag titles against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

* Backstage, Nick Jackson is happy to get back the Dior sneakers that Kingston/Moxley stole.

* More trick shots with Nick Jackson.

* Young Bucks with a wad of cash. Referee Rick Knox takes it and says “same deal next week?” They say yes, but hope nobody saw that happen.

* Matt Hardy is so mad at Christian Cage for eliminating him in the Casino Battle Royale. They had a pact to get rid of Jungle Boy, and then face each other at the end of the match. Hardy says Christian is coward, and the only reason he did anything in wrestling was because Matt and his brother, Jeff, killed themselves being extreme! Kassidy jumps in and says this isn’t going to be a regular match like he’s had in AEW. He’s going up against a legend and two guys that are under the Matt Hardy learning tree. The group says they plan on kicking Christian’s ass and walk off.