WWE reportedly has plans for the new R-K-Bro tag team to receive a significant push.

This week’s RAW saw Randy Orton and Riddle pick up their second win as a tag team, defeating Elias and Jaxson Ryker. The week before they defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

In an update, PWInsider reports that current plans call for Team R-K-Bro to receive a sizeable push moving forward as officially want to keep the unlikely duo together.

The new Orton – Riddle alliance is not planned to be a short-term deal, but there’s no word yet on specifics for the push. A run with the RAW Tag Team Titles, currently held by AJ Styles and Omos, seems likely at some point.

It was also noted that WWE will be releasing R-K-Bro merchandise soon.

Stay tuned for more on plans for Riddle and Orton.