The WWE creative woes have continued this week.

There was said to be a lot of re-shuffling of the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view card on Sunday, according to PWInsider.

It was noted that the final decision as to what match would close the pay-per-view was not made until around 5:30-6pm ET, right before the Kickoff pre-show aired. The show ended up closing with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeating Cesaro, but the match before that saw WWE Champion Bobby Lashley retain over Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat.

On a related note, there have been “a ton” of creative re-writes at RAW today. It was noted that there was not a completed RAW script as of 5:30pm.

WWE still has just one segment announced for tonight’s post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of RAW on the USA Network, and that’s Alexa Bliss welcoming new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka to the red brand. That segment was announced shortly before 5pm.

