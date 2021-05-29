Aleister Black and Big E were reportedly held off this week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode.

Last week’s SmackDown featured Black’s return to TV as he interrupted the Fatal 4 Way main event, which saw Apollo Crews retain the WWE Intercontinental Title over Big E, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Black hit the ring and dropped Big E with Black Mass, which allowed Crews to pin Big E for the win.

In an update, Black and Big E were both backstage for this week’s SmackDown, but not used. PWInsider reports that there was a creative decision made to let the new feud hang for a week or so as not to rush the storyline. It was described as a situation where WWE creative is actually letting things breathe for once.

As noted, tonight’s SmackDown saw Owens defeat Crews in a non-title match by DQ due to an attack by Commander Azeez. Adam Pearce later booked Owens vs. Crews for next Friday with the WWE Intercontinental Title on the line, and with Azeez banned from ringside.

Stay tuned for more on the Black vs. Big E feud, and the Intercontinental Title chase.