WWE officials “hated” the inaugural Blood and Guts match on last week’s AEW Dynamite, according to a report on PWI Insider.

The report noted that one person in WWE management told Dave Scherer that the Blood and Guts match “set the business back 30 years.”

However, several active WWE Superstars, that Scherer spoke to, loved the match since “they would love to do something like that themselves.”

While there were no major injuries coming out of Blood and Guts, the 10 wrestlers involved in the match suffered a lot of bumps and bruises. Sammy Guevara of The Inner Circle posted a graphic photo to show off his nasty scars and welts, and Cash Wheeler tweeted a photo of his bloodied gear.

An earlier report by PWInsider noted that there was far more blood in the bout than originally intended.

The conclusion to the Blood and Guts match was a major talking point among fans. After MJF pushed Chris Jericho off the top of the cage, the camerawork exposed the cardboard-covered crash pad below the stage where Jericho landed.