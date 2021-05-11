Tonight’s WWE RAW saw Humberto Carrillo vs. WWE United States Champion Sheamus end with a no contest finish after a bad bump at ringside.

The match abruptly ended after Carrillo delivered a Sunset Flip Powerbomb from the apron to the floor. Sheamus landed hard on Carrillo’s knee, and Carrillo signaled for the referee. He was then checked on by the referee, leading to the quick double count out finish.

The finish that we saw on RAW was not the planned finish, according to Fightful Select. There is no word yet on how Carrillo is doing after the bad bump, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on Carrillo and Sheamus. Below are several photos and videos from the bout:

Love him or not, gotta admit @WWESheamus has a very high ring IQ!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OvSQyD9QP9 — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2021

¡SE DIERON CON TODO SHEAMUS Y HUMBERTO CARRILLO! #WWExFOX Y se tuvo que suspender la lucha entre el mexicano y el campeón de los Estados Unidos pic.twitter.com/IxAJYaxlps — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) May 11, 2021

Humberto Carrillo no puede continuar la lucha. Sheamus es el ganador. Parece ser que Humberto se lesionó. Esperamos que no sea grave y podamos verlo de regreso en los cuadriláteros cuanto antes. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/JAN12nUkZl — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) May 11, 2021