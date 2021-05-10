Former RETRIBUTION member Mia Yim (Reckoning) is scheduled to make her WWE SmackDown debut later this week during the WrestleMania Backlash go-home episode.

It was originally reported by Ringside News that Yim was backstage for this past Friday’s Throwback SmackDown and was set to make her debut there, but the match never happened. That report stated that Yim’s debut was delayed to another week, as this past week the company dealt with being short-staffed backstage as Bruce Prichard was on vacation and Ed Koskey was also absent. Triple H helped out a lot with the show and Dave Kapoor came from WWE NXT to help out.

In an update, F4Wonline.com now reports that Yim is tentatively scheduled to make her debut this Friday night on the SmackDown go-home show.

It was noted that a new Aleister Black vignette was also scheduled to air this past Friday on the Throwback SmackDown, but that and Yim’s blue brand debut were cut from the show due to time constraints with some of the earlier segments in the show.

There is still no word on if Yim will be using her Reckoning gimmick on SmackDown. It was first revealed back in April that Reckoning and Slapjack (Shane Thorne) were headed to SmackDown while T-BAR and MACE stayed on RAW following the RETRIBUTION split. Former RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali is continuing his singles run on WWE Main Event for now, and remains a member of the RAW roster.

Yim has not wrestled since losing to Nikki Cross on the December 31 edition of WWE Main Event. She defeated Cross on Main Event the week before that, as Reckoning.

