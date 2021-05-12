WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream was not at Monday’s RAW for any kind of red brand creative plans.

We noted on Monday how Dream was backstage for RAW at the Yuengling Center in Tampa. In an update, PWInsider reports that Dream was never scheduled to appear on RAW in any fashion, but there is no word yet on why he was brought in.

It was also said that Dream has not been seen much at the WWE Performance Center in recent months. Dream has not appeared on NXT TV since losing to Adam Cole on the December 23 episode.

Regarding the match between Humberto Carrillo and WWE United States Champion Sheamus, PWInsider reports that the original finish had Sheamus winning by pinfall or submission. We noted before how Sheamus ended up winning via referee stoppage after Carrillo delivered a Sunset Flip Powerbomb to Sheamus, from the apron to the floor in front of the announcers. They landed bad as Sheamus came crashing down on Carrillo’s knee.

It was reported on Tuesday that Carrillo was OK after the bad bump. This new report notes that Carrillo will only miss ring time if WWE decides to sell an injury coming out of the abrupt finish. Carrillo is reportedly medically cleared to compete now if needed. You can click here for comments made by Carrillo and Sheamus on Tuesday, indicating that the feud will continue.

On a related note, Mansoor was scheduled to appear on this week’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of RAW but creative plans changed and Mansoor was pulled from the show. There is no word yet on what WWE had planned for Mansoor’s second appearance as a member of the RAW roster.

Mansoor debuted last week on RAW and lost to Sheamus by DQ when Carrillo hit the ring and attacked The Celtic Warrior. It’s possible that WWE had plans for Mansoor to continue the program with Sheamus and Carrillo on this week’s RAW before plans were changed. There has been speculation on a Triple Threat for the United States Title with Sheamus, Carrillo and Mansoor, possibly at WrestleMania Backlash or an upcoming RAW episode, but that has not been confirmed as of this writing.

