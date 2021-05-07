Becky Lynch has reached out to a fan of hers who can’t walk or talk and uses Ankle Foot Orthotics (AFOs) to support weak muscles.

Paul Fontaine, the father of Emily, shared pictures of his daughter gleaming with joy in her Becky Lynch custom AFOs.

While tagging Stephanie McMahon and WWE, Fontaine tweeted, “Emily is so happy because her new AFOs have @BeckyLynchWWE on them! “Smiles on people’s faces” is a real thing and this girl who can’t walk or talk can sure tell us how she feels.”

Becky responded, “Would love to see that smile in person. Sent you a dm !”

Since Fontaine tagged WWE, it is possible that WWE and Becky sent the young fan her customized AFOs.

Earlier this year, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan informed that Becky will be coming back to WWE “at a certain point in time in the not too distant future.”

See below for the tweets:

Would love to see that smile in person. Sent you a dm ! — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 6, 2021