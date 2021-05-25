Kofi Kingston or Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is set to be announced for the upcoming WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Tonight’s RAW saw Kofi vs. Drew take place with the winner going on to challenge Lashley for the WWE Title at Hell In a Cell. The match ended in a Double DQ when MVP and Lashley hit the ring to attack both competitors.

Adam Pearce later announced a Kofi vs. Drew rematch for next Monday night, with the winner being named the new #1 contender for the WWE Title match at Hell In a Cell. Per the stipulation, Lashley will be suspended for 90 days without pay if he or MVP interferes in the match.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s RAW and Hell In a Cell. Below are related shots from tonight’s show: