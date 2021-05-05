WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has filed to trademark two of his tattoo designs.

On April 30 Goldberg filed to trademark a stylized skull that is on his right biceps, and the tribal art that is on his left shoulder.

The filing for the tribal art describes the design as “a series of interlocking curvilinear lines in a horizontal and vertical pattern.”

The following merchandise use descriptions were filed with each filing:

IC 009. US 021 023 026 036 038. G & S: Sunglasses; Mouse pads; Pre-recorded DVDs featuring professional wrestling, reality television, and sports entertainment personality; Prerecorded video cassettes featuring professional wrestling, reality television, and sports entertainment personality; Prerecorded video tapes featuring professional wrestling, reality television, and sports entertainment personality; Decorative magnets; Fridge magnets; Motorcycle helmets; Sports helmets IC 014. US 002 027 028 050. G & S: Jewelry; Jewelry and imitation jewelry; Watches, clocks, jewelry and imitation jewelry IC 016. US 002 005 022 023 029 037 038 050. G & S: Stationery; Stickers; Bumper stickers; Coasters made of paper; Coasters of cardboard; Coasters of paper; Temporary tattoo transfers; Collectible printed trading cards; Magnetic bumper stickers; Paper mache statuettes; Printed posters; Printed sports trading cards IC 018. US 001 002 003 022 041. G & S: Luggage; Athletic bags; Backpacks; Fanny packs; Luggage tags; Wallets IC 021. US 002 013 023 029 030 033 040 050. G & S: Bottle openers; Coasters, not of paper or textile; Coffee mugs; Coffee cups, tea cups and mugs; Cork screws; Drinking glasses; Insulating sleeve holder for beverage cups; Insulating sleeve holder for bottles; Insulating sleeve holders for beverage cans; Shot glasses; Glass statuettes; Leather coasters; Plastic coasters IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Shoes; Slippers; Socks; Athletic shirts; Bandanas; Belts; Flip flops; Ties as clothing; Track suits

You can see the designs included with the filing below:

(H/T to HeelByNature)