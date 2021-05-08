A&E’s Biography: Booker T airs tomorrow night at 8 pm ET, featuring a look at the Hall of Famer’s life and career in pro wrestling.

A sneak peek has been posted on social media of Booker and his siblings talking about growing up together. The family spoke about how Booker and WWE Hall of Famer Stevie Ray would take old mattresses outside for their makeshift wrestling ring.

Upcoming Biography episodes feature WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Mick Foley, and The Ultimate Warrior.

A new episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures airs tomorrow at 10 pm ET, which also focuses on Booker T. You can check out a preview of that among the videos below.

A&E is planning to run a WWE marathon all Sunday, beginning at 9 am ET. Here is the full schedule:

* 9 pm ET – WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures (The Undertaker and Kane)

* 10 am ET – WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures (Jerry Lawler)

* 11 am ET – WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures (Mick Foley)

* 12 pm ET – Andre The Giant documentary

* 2 pm ET – Biography: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

* 4 pm ET – Biography: “Rowdy” Roddy Piper

* 6 pm ET – Biography: Randy Savage

* 8 pm ET – Biography: Booker T

* 10 pm ET – WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures (Booker T)