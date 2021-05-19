WWE used several Florida fitness models for the RAW opening segment with MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on Monday night.

The women booked for the segment were Briana Lewis, Daja Monté, Amanda Melendez, Ashley Ramputi, and a woman who bills herself as Fit Model Valeria. The women apparently have no other connection to pro wrestling.

Monday’s RAW opened with the woman escorting Lashley from his locker room to the ring to celebrate his WrestleMania Backlash win over Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman. They ended up looking on and screaming as McIntyre and Lashley fought to end the segment.

You can see Instagram posts from the models below, along with video from the segment:

WWE Champion in the house! It's time for Monday Night Raw!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/h4ucCELdho — WWE (@WWE) May 18, 2021

(H/T to @LocalCompWWE)