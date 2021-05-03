Brandi Rhodes, the Chief Brand Officer of AEW, is well aware of the challenges that await her and husband Cody Rhodes as they prepare to welcome their first child.

In a recent interview with People, Brandi said that Cody has “no clue what he’s in for” and that she can’t wait to watch him change a diaper for the first time.

“The main thing I’m looking forward to is watching him change a diaper for the first time, because he’s very meticulous and detailed,” Brandi said. “I know he’s going to get peed on.”

During the interview, Brandi also explained why she and Cody decided to fill their unborn daughter’s room with Disney memorabilia.

“This kid hopefully will like Disney, because if she does, she’s got it made,” Brandi said. “We absolutely love it. It only makes it that much sweeter that now we’re going to have a child to bring into it and see the wonder through her eyes.”

See below for pictures of the Disney-themed room: