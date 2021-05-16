Braun Strowman spoke with TMZ Sports before his big title match against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash.

Strowman hyped up the match, noting it’s not just for the title, but to determine who is the face of WWE RAW.

“It’s three larger-than-life men about to go to war,” Strowman said. “I mean, there’s nowhere else on Earth you’re gonna see three guys like this square up and beat the ever living hell out of each other. This is King Kong meets Godzilla meets The Incredible Hulk for the battle of the alpha of Monday Night Raw. Who’s going to be at the top of the food chain? Who’s going to be the guy that represents Monday Night Raw, and I damn sure ain’t planning on coming out of the backside of WrestleMania Backlash not carrying that WWE Championship.

Strowman continued that he’s been watching tape of his opponents from his previous encounters with them. The WWE Superstar also felt with the loosened rules a Triple Threat Match offers it allows him to fight the way he wants to.

“With it being a Triple Threat, there’s no rules — you’ve seen in the past, the ‘Monster Among Men’ will pick up anything he can get his hands on and use as a weapon,” Strowman stated. “This match is catered and built to me, to the way I like to fight. There’s no rules, there’s no regulations, there’s no nothing. There’s no running, there’s no hiding, you’re gonna get these hands.”

WrestleMania Backlash begins at 6 pm ET with the Kickoff, and the main card at 7 pm ET. You can check out Strowman’s full comments in the video below.

