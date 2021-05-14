WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart took to Twitter this afternoon to wish niece Natalya and her partner Tamina Snuka good luck as they challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles tonight.

Snuka and Natalya will challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles during tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home show, in a rematch from WrestleMania 37 Night Two. The Hitman praised them for their talent.

“I want to wish my niece @natbynatureand her tag team partner @TaminaSnuka the best of luck tonight in their championship match on #SmackDown. They won’t need luck though, because talent can’t be stopped,” Bret wrote.

Natalya responded and wrote, “Means the world. [red hearts emoji] [black heart emoji]”

Natalya also tweeted her own statement ahead of tonight’s title match.

“To anyone who’s felt like their time would never come, and their work wasn’t enough…We are proof that it’s never too late to chase your dreams as hard as you can. Tonight, we will prove all of this to everyone. #SmackDown #WomensTagTeamChampionship @TaminaSnuka,” she wrote.

On a related note, WWE tweeted the following photos of Natalya and Snuka arriving to the Yuengling Center for tonight’s SmackDown in a Ferrari.

Stay tuned for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET. You can see the related tweets below:

