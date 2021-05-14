Bret Hart tweeted Thursday night that he reached out to fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and “cleared the air” over some recent comments made by The Nature Boy.

In a recent interview with Conrad Thompson, Flair called out Hart for being constantly bitter and critical of others in the wrestling business.

“He’s mad at Goldberg one week, mad at me the next, something I didn’t do, I was repetitive,” said Flair [h/t/ PWMania]. “Well, you wrestle an hour every night 280 times [a year], which he wouldn’t know nothing about, and you’re gonna get slammed off the top, that’s called taking a bump. How many press slams did you take, Bret? None.”

Flair also said he wouldn’t want to end up a guy who people consider bitter and old, and pointed to Hart’s severe criticism of Triple H.

“What I do wanna do is be able to walk into the building and not have people say, ‘God, he’s bitter, he’s old, and he’s gonna continue to knock people.’ I couldn’t live like that.

“And calling Roman Reigns the next Triple H or cracking on him… I mean, how uncomfortable is that for people in the family to walk around in front of Hunter [Triple H]? And Shawn [Michaels], who is an integral part of the company. NXT, that’s part of the company, right?

“What else? Jerry Lawler… ‘Jerry Lawler hit me with a chair too hard.’ Wow, okay… I don’t understand it. I don’t ever wanna be that lonely.”

In his response, Hart said his past criticism of wrestlers are being played up in recent articles, and that he considers Flair a friend of his.

I know my comments at times can be unpopular or, at the very least, spark debate in the wrestling world, but it’s become apparent to me that someone is saying I did an interview with them recently but using old quotes of mine from way back. I very, very rarely do wrestling podcasts, and I’m aware of what interviews I have done since the pandemic started. Anyone that is advertising that I did their podcast recently is flat out lying. For the record, I reached out to Ric and we’ve cleared the air with each other. I consider Ric a friend of mine and, considering I have very few friends left in the business, I want to keep it that way.

