New matches have been announced for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation. This week’s card includes FTW Champion Brian Cage vs. Mike Sydal.

In the women’s division The Bunny (with H.F.O.) takes on KiLynn King. Elevation streams on AEW’s YouTube channel at 7 pm ET.

Below is the rest of the announced card:

* Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) vs. Bear Bronson

* The Acclaimed vs. Kevin Bennett and Kevin Blackwood

* The Bunny (with H.F.O.) vs. KiLynn King

* FTW Champion Brian Cage (with Hook) vs. Mike Sydal