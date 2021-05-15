New matches have been announced for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation. This week’s card includes FTW Champion Brian Cage vs. Mike Sydal.
In the women’s division The Bunny (with H.F.O.) takes on KiLynn King. Elevation streams on AEW’s YouTube channel at 7 pm ET.
Below is the rest of the announced card:
* Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) vs. Bear Bronson
* The Acclaimed vs. Kevin Bennett and Kevin Blackwood
* The Bunny (with H.F.O.) vs. KiLynn King
* FTW Champion Brian Cage (with Hook) vs. Mike Sydal
