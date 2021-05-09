On the latest episode of Something to Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke about Backlash 2006, which featured the infamous match with Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon facing Shawn Michaels and “God”. Prichard also discussed rumors at the time about WWE was inducting Randy Savage into their Hall of Fame. Prichard suggested that if Savage were still alive today, that he would have mended fences with Vince.

“Yeah I definitely think Randy would’ve been there [Hall of Fame ceremony] in person,” Prichard said. “100 percent. I don’t doubt that for a second.”

In 2006, WWE revived ECW as their third brand alongside RAW and SmackDown. Among the hires from ECW was commentator Joey Styles, who was also worked play-by-play on RAW for a short time. Prichard spoke about how WWE had Jim Ross backstage to coach both Styles and Michael Cole and help Styles transition from ECW to WWE’s style.

“Absolutely, Jim was the coach for the play-by-play guys,” Prichard said. “Jim was the coach for Michael Cole, Jim was the coach for Joey Styles to teach him how to tell stories more.

“It’s a completely different animal from being in a one man booth to being in a two man or three man booth. Every time you add someone else, the difficulty level rises as well. It was a learning curve for Joey and I doubt Joey was very produced if at all in ECW. So he goes from not being produced to being heavily produced and it makes a difference.”

In May of that same year, Joey Styles came out and quit his job with WWE in a storyline a promo where he criticized WWE’s view on sports entertainment. This led to Styles moving to the ECW brand. There were some fans who were convinced that Styles’ promo was a shoot, but Prichard noted that it was scripted.

“It was scripted and all laid out for him,” Prichard said of Styles’ promo. “Great delivery.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Something to Wrestle with: Bruce Prichard with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.