AEW star Chris Jericho recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider and said WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon may have second-guessed Jericho’s appearance on Broken Skull Sessions with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin when the ratings came out that week.

The interview with Jericho and Austin aired on Peacock and the WWE Network during WrestleMania 37 Weekend, going into AEW Dynamite’s first unopposed Dynamite episode on TNT with WWE NXT moving to Tuesday nights. Jericho was asked if he thinks the interview will open the door to more AEW – WWE collaboration.

“It was lightning in a bottle sort of thing with [respective company heads] Vince McMahon and Tony Khan giving their approval,” Jericho said. “I think it was also well-timed. The Peacock relationship with WWE was just starting. They wanted something huge out of the gate. It was perfect for us considering AEW had its first unopposed show [without NXT].

“Once that big Dynamite rating came in though, I think Vince may have had a little bit of second-guessing. Would they do it again? Maybe. I don’t know if you can find anyone with respect and goodwill on both sides that would allow that. If they don’t do it again, it was one of the coolest moments in wrestling history.”

Dynamite that Wednesday would draw its best viewership since the debut show in October 2019. NXT drew its best audience of 2021 with the first Tuesday night episode. Dynamite viewership has been down since then, but it’s hard to say how much of a boost they got from the Austin interview.

