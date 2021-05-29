Chris Jericho spoke with Mike Beauvais of TSN before the Inner Circle faces The Pinnacle in a Stadium Stampede Match at this Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV.

During the conversation, Jericho spoke about NJPW and if he’s looking to return to the promotion down the road. Jericho’s most recent appearance was at last year’s Wrestle Kingdom where he defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Jericho not only wanted to get back for some matches, but wanted to do so with Kenny Omega as his tag partner.

“There’s a lot of unfinished business for me in New Japan,” Jericho said. “Jay White is one [potential opponent], [Minoru] Suzuki is another one that would draw big money. Kota Ibushi and [Will] Ospreay — those four guys I’d love to work with. I’d love to do a ‘Golden Jets’ team — Kenny and Jericho — versus [Kazuchika] Okada and Ibushi or [Hiroshi] Tanahashi and Okada or Tanahashi and Ibushi.

“I think that’s a Tokyo Dome main event right there. So there’s a lot of stuff I’d still like to do in New Japan and as soon as we can start going over there again, I’m more than agreeable to doing more work there. I really enjoyed the six matches that I had there in 2018 and 2019 and think there’s plenty of room for more.”

As fans have seen over the past few weeks, NJPW stars like Yuji Nagata, Ren Narita, and Rocky Romero have appeared on AEW TV. Jon Moxley is still the IWGP US Champion, so another Jericho appearance in NJPW sounds like a real possibility in the near future.

AEW Double or Nothing is tomorrow, beginning at 8 pm ET (The Buy In at 7:30 pm ET).