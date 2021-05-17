Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* Christopher Daniels getting stitched up after his tag match against The Young Bucks on Dynamite. Daniels sits by himself and talks to the camera about growing up and watching Dusty Rhodes, recalling a time when Rhodes won the title. Afterwards, Rhodes spoke about how he was thinking about retiring, which confused Daniels about why he would walk away after winning a title. He remembers Rhodes saying, “I’m thinking of laying this old body down.” Daniels tears up at the thought that he’s been in the business longer than Rhodes was at that time, but hasn’t done as much with all those extra years. He says there’s no shame in losing though. Others have asked him when he’s going to hang the boots up? He realizes it’s maybe not a decision to be made, but rather a realization that it’s just time. Daniels says he has to talk to Kazarian some more, but he’s not sure what his in-ring future is. He knew there would come a time when he would walk out the last time as a full-time wrestler, but he’s not sure if today is that day. Daniels then thanks the fans, just in case this was his last go in the ring. He goes to walk away and ends up sitting on the floor and cries. “I don’t want to go” Daniels says. H eventually gets up and leaves the room.

* Young Bucks hanging at the airport because their flight to Jacksonville got cancelled and are having trouble finding a different flight. Nick Jackson mentions the location of the airport they’re at and then says now collectors will show up asking for their autograph. Nick mentions how he had to ban a guy from any more signings, after he kept showing up at their hotel. Nick says he’s not a fan, he’s just a mark selling their stuff on eBay.

* The guys find a flight, but it doesn’t leave until late, so they decide to go home for a few hours. On their drive home, the freeway they use is closed because it’s on fire, so they have to take a different way to just get back home.

* Nick Jackson with another trick shot.

* Behind-the-scenes testing of the Inner Circle spraying The Pinnacle with a little bit of the bubbly.

* Ryan Nemeth does Hollywood Trivia with Matt Sydal.

* Trick shot with Nick Jackson.

* Matt Hardy talks with Private Party being the hottest tag team in AEW. The group has been taking care of Dark Order, but Hardy brings up the possibility of Dark Order actually winning a match. The three end up laughing their heads off

* Ryan Nemeth does some more trivia with Ashley D’Amboise. He asks about a part that he played, but she doesn’t guess it’s him. Nemeth gets mad and storms off again.

* Peter Avalon catches up with Leva Bates and wants to give her a gift. Alex Reynolds interrupts and asks Bates if she could help him with his social media presence. He offers to get lunch with her and talk social media. Bates asks Avalon what he wants to talk about, and Avalon says he’ll talk with her later. She heads off. He had a book for her.

* Young Bucks shows off their ring gear and talks about how SCU are done their match on Dynamite. Clips are shown of that tag match that Matt and Nick win.

* Post-match, we see Matt trying to scrub Daniels’ blood of his new sneakers, but can’t seem to do it.

* Madi Wrenkowski does confession with Ryzin. Madi says she has thought ill of Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero, partly because they say her name wrong (“rat-kowski”). Madi says she may or may not have said some stuff about them in the locker room, but she’s here to confess. Ryzin keeps calling her by the wrong name, which she gets annoyed by. Ryzin says he’s not here to judge her actions, but they are and the camera pans to Vickie and Nyla giving Madi a thumbs down. A makeup artist says she does the best she can do with the women in AEW, but there’s only so much she can do and they look bad anyways. Ryzin says it’s ugly for her to judge others. They Vickie and Nyla about her confession and they disapprove.

* Dark Order hanging out with everyone together again. The decide to have a picnic to celebrate, everybody brought something, except for actual food. The group starts arguing. 5 says they can just use their imagination! “F*** you!” Uno yells. Reynolds says that is actually a good idea and the group ends up imagining their meal. They try to do it, but it doesn’t work out. Silver find a cup of honey and goes to eat it,”Good thing there’s no bears around.” Bear Bronson stands up from behind the bar and yells for the honey. The group runs off.

* EVP dressing room, Young Bucks and Good Brothers hanging out. The guys thanked Cutler for cleaning up the room. Karl Anderson is hungry and has some sour patch kids, which brings on his weird sour face. Gallows then does his Vince McMahon impression, saying it “smells like s*** in here.” Matt says this room is a place of worship and he can’t curse. Gallows apologizes and walks off camera, he then sings “Hallelujah” in a high voice, which gets Matt laughing. He looks to Anderson who is still doing his sour face and he laughs more.