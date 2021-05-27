Former WCW and WWE Tag Team Champion Chuck Palumbo was on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Paulmbo what he has been up to in his post-wrestling life.

“I do everything from home renovations to home flips to the car building and the motorcycle building,” Palumbo said. “So I work with my hands a lot, in the trades. If I’m not working in the shop on a project, then I’m working on a property. Chuck of All Trades on YouTube, that’s my little baby. That’s my little project. It’s just simple, raw. It just captures me and what I do on a daily basis. Right now, the project I’m working on is a home restoration from a home here in San Diego, built in 1924.

“We brought it down to the studs and rebuilt it, and then I built a shop and then a new shop on that property too. And eventually, next year, we will film another car show, cars and motorcycles inside that shop. So I’m getting that outfitted now for next year, and then we’ll do another show featuring the projects, the cars, the motorcycles [and] anything we decide to build.”

Hausman noted that the YouTube channel sounds like a pilot to a series. He asked Palumbo if he has plans for that in the future. Palumbo was a co-host for the Discovery Channel’s Lords of the Car Hoards in 2014.

“I had a couple different shows on Discovery for a few years, and that was fun. That’s really not the way I would want to do this,” Palumbo admitted. “I really want to just keep it raw and show people what I do. I don’t really want to have the, per se, entertainment side of it brought into it on this. That stuff’s fun, but at the same time, when you’re doing real things, building and stuff like that, and then you bring in the entertainment aspect to it, yes they can be fun, but I think it dilutes what we’re doing.

“I want to keep it more real. So we’ll see. If something comes up, I would explore the opportunity, but I just want to share my knowledge and skills with people. Hopefully, people watch it and go, ‘Maybe I’d like to try that. I’ve been thinking about doing that.’ So if I can inspire a few people, and share my projects and share my talents, that’s fantastic.”

Palumbo had a biker character during his final run in WWE. Hausman asked if the in-ring character was close to who he was outside the ring.

“At the time, I built this motorcycle that was featured in a magazine, and I was talking to Vince [McMahon] and I showed him,” Palumbo recalled. “And he said, ‘Well, why aren’t we doing this?’ I said, ‘Well, it never came up,’ and that’s how it all kind of started. I started doing vignettes. It was an extension of who I was, per se, motorcycles, working on bikes [and] wrenching. That’s basically it. A lot of the ideas in wrestling, they happen in seconds.”

Vince McMahon is known to be an avid motorcycle enthusiast. Hausman asked if that helped Palumbo bond with McMahon.

“We never rode bikes together. We lived on opposite sides of the country, but we were always friendly,” Palumbo noted. “He’s always been very friendly to me. Always had an open door policy with me. We spoke a lot. He always treated me very well.”

