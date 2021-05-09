CMLL will have its first Arena Mexico show with fans in attendance since March 2020.

The promotion announced the news on May 7 after Mexico City moved down to yellow on its COVID-19 monitoring system. The four-step system is red, orange, yellow, and green.

The event will be taking place on May 21. Tickets will be limited to 500.

Último Guerrero is CMLL’s current World Heavyweight Champion. Princesa Sugehit is the current CMLL World Women’s Champion. The World Tag Team Champions are Carístico and Místico.

Below is the promotion’s announcement: