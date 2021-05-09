AEW star Dax Harwood took to Twitter to do a Q&A tonight.

During the Q&A, the Pinnacle member answered several questions that included who he would like to face in the future, favorite AEW matches, if leaving WWE was the right move for his career, and when FTR will get the AEW Tag Team Titles back.

Dax’s favorite AEW matches so far are between the Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear and his match against Jungle Boy.

He tweeted, “Toss up. Vs Young Bucks at Full Gear, Vs Jack Perry.”

According to him, leaving WWE was a good idea because the promotion didn’t fit what he and Cash Wheeler wanted to accomplish.

Dax wrote, “For what we want to accomplish, yes.”

He also revealed that a singles match with NJPW’s Tomohiro Ishii is on his bucket list.

When asked about when FTR will be getting the titles back from The Young Bucks, Dax replied, “Ask the EVPs.”

The tag team that Dax Harwood would like to wrestle with for the rest of his life is the former WWE tag team, American Alpha (Jason Jordan and Chad Gable).

