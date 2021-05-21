Impact Wrestling star Eddie Edwards reportedly underwent surgery for appendicitis on Monday of this week.

It was reported earlier this week that Edwards was in Nashville and was dealing with a case of appendicitis, but PWInsider reports that he already had the appendectomy operation on May 17.

Edwards is said to be comfortably resting following the operation.

There is no word on when Edwards will be back in the ring, but it was noted before that if he had to have his appendix removed, doctors usually give a time-frame of around 3 months before a return to physical activity is advised. However, some pro wrestlers in the past have returned from the surgery in 2 months.

Edwards last appeared on Saturday’s Impact Under Siege event, which was taped ahead of time. That match saw Edwards and Impact World Tag Team Champions FinJuice defeat The Good Brothers and Impact World Champion, AAA Mega Champion and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Edwards pinned Karl Anderson to win that match.

There was talk of Edwards being one of the next challengers for Omega, but the bout with appendicitis will likely change those plans. Omega is set to defend against Moose at the Against All Odds pay-per-view on June 12.

Stay tuned for updates on Edwards’ status.