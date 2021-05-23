nZo (fka WWE’s Enzo Amore) was reportedly “knocked completely out” last night during a match at a SWE event in Texas. nZo took a DDT on the floor and was knocked unconscious from the move.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted he was taken out on a stretcher and went straight to the hospital, but no other details were known at the time. This was his first match with the promotion.

This morning, nZo tweeted out, “Thanks everybody.” Hopefully, this is an indication that he’s up and feeling better.

Wrestling Inc. wishes him a speedy recovery.